Kentucky Has First Infant Dropped Off at 'Baby Box'

Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations, per the AP. Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds. The child is the 24th in the country to be surrendered at one of more than 130 baby boxes and drawers the organization has established across nine states. Gov. Andy Beshear signed a law in 2021 that allows the use of baby boxes for children less than 30 days old.

The law requires the boxes to be located at police stations, fire stations, or hospitals that are staffed 24 hours a day. It also requires equipping them with a notification system to alert the first responders on site that a child has been placed inside the box. Kentucky now has 16 baby box locations. The Bowling Green box had been operational for less than two months. An exterior door automatically locks when a newborn is placed inside, and an interior door lets a medical staff member secure the baby from inside the building. Republican state Rep. Nancy Tate, who sponsored the legislation, said it's her goal to have at least one box in every Kentucky county.