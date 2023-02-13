McDonald’s 'McCrispy' Ad Lands in Unfortunate Location

When placing advertisements near funeral homes, mortuaries, zombie meeting halls, or anything to do with the dead or undead, really, one might want to give the message that one is aware of those surroundings. That apparently failed to happen when McDonald's wanted to tout its new McCrispy chicken sandwich at a bus stop in Cornwall, England—unfortunately right next to a road sign pointing drivers toward the Penmount crematorium, reports the Guardian.

Some people were predictably fired up ("It is tasteless, and I’m sure some grieving family members won’t like to see it when visiting Penmount for the funeral and cremation of a loved one," said one woman whose mother-in-law was cremated there last year). Others, however, saw the lighter side:

"Thank God [it] wasn’t advertising Burger King and being ‘flame grilled.’"

"My parents are in this crematorium. My old man had a brilliant sense of humour, so I’m sure he would have chuckled at this!"