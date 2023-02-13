Trump Calls Rihanna Performance 'EPIC FAIL'

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show—in which she revealed that she is pregnant for the second time—got plenty of good reviews from fans, but Donald Trump is definitely not a fan. In a post on Truth Social, the former president slammed the performance as an "EPIC FAIL," the Hill reports. "Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history," Trump wrote. "This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language." He added: "Also, so much for her 'stylist!'"

The "foul and insullting language" remark was apparently a reference to Rihanna spraypainting "F--- Trump" on a car at an art installation in Texas in 2020. The superstar frequently criticized Trump during his presidency and sought to block his campaign from using her music in 2018, Vanity Fair reports. Trump also criticized Rihanna two days before the Super Bowl, saying, "Without her 'Stylist' she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT." In Vulture's ranking of Super Bowl halftime shows in the 30 years since Michael Jackson's performance transformed the event, Rihanna comes in at No. 15, with Prince's 2007 performance in first place and the 1994 "country spectacular" with Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, and the Judds in last place. (Read more Rihanna stories.)