Critic's Review Ends With Dog Poop Smeared on Her Face

If you don't have anything nice to say, you might just get dog poop smeared on your face. Such was the fate of a German newspaper critic over the weekend facing the wrath of the Hanover State Opera's head, Marco Goecke, after she wrote in a review that "one alternates between a state of feeling insane and being killed by boredom" by his recent ballet production in the Hague. Goecke apparently took offense to Wiebke Hüster's sentiments, and as the Guardian reports, confronted her verbally at intermission on Sunday night in Hanover, accusing her of driving away season-ticket holders.

As the AP reports, Goecke allegedly came prepared: He produced a bag of dog poop, and smeared its contents on Hüster's face. The Guardian notes that Goecke has a well-known pet dachshund, Gustav, who had just produced the contents of the bag Goecke pulled from his pocket, recounted Hüster. "With the open side of the bag, he rubbed the dog excrement in my face. When I felt what he had done, I screamed."

Reaction was pretty swift: Hüster got herself cleaned off and to a police station, where she filed charges. The opera house apologized, and announced on Monday that Goecke was suspended and banned from the opera house effective immediately. He has been given a couple of days to apologize "comprehensively," per the AP, while the opera house figures out any further steps. (Read more dog poop stories.)