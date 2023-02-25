Here Are the World Cuisines We Love the Most

It's the weekend, which means you might consider getting a little more adventurous with your meal choices than workweek PB&Js. With dishes and recipes from all over the globe readily available at local restaurants and on the internet, you likely already have a top choice in mind. Adventure travel firm Bucket List Company wanted to see which world cuisine got the most people's taste buds tingling, so it looked at online searches and engagement levels for various cuisines on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, including positive interactions and hashtags, per Time Out. The winner: Korean food, which boasted a 95% "love" reaction stat. Here, the other cuisines that made the top 10:



Korean Italian Mexican Japanese Indian Chinese Thai Vietnamese Filipino Turkish