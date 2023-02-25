This Cuisine Is the World's Favorite

Korean takes the top spot, with Italian coming in second in Bucket List Company's ranking
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 25, 2023 6:30 AM CST
Here Are the World Cuisines We Love the Most
Seek out some bibimbap in your town.   (Getty Images/AlexPro9500)

It's the weekend, which means you might consider getting a little more adventurous with your meal choices than workweek PB&Js. With dishes and recipes from all over the globe readily available at local restaurants and on the internet, you likely already have a top choice in mind. Adventure travel firm Bucket List Company wanted to see which world cuisine got the most people's taste buds tingling, so it looked at online searches and engagement levels for various cuisines on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, including positive interactions and hashtags, per Time Out. The winner: Korean food, which boasted a 95% "love" reaction stat. Here, the other cuisines that made the top 10:

  1. Korean
  2. Italian
  3. Mexican
  4. Japanese
  5. Indian
  6. Chinese
  7. Thai
  8. Vietnamese
  9. Filipino
  10. Turkish
Check out each cuisine's online stats here. (These are the 10 best cities for herbivores.)

