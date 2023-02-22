Malcolm X's Family Suing CIA, FBI, DOJ, NYPD for $100M

The family of Malcolm X on Tuesday, the 58th anniversary of the activist's assassination, announced a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against the CIA, the FBI, the NYPD, the Justice Department, and other government agencies. Those agencies, the family alleges in the lawsuit, purposely concealed evidence related to his murder. Malcolm X's daughters Qubilah Shabazz and Ilyasah Shabazz appeared alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump to announce the suit, CBS News reports. The AP reports that Crump was specifically asked whether he believes government agencies conspired to have Malcolm X assassinated and he replied, "That is what we are alleging, yes. They infiltrated many civil rights organizations."

Three of the men convicted in Malcolm X's death were exonerated in 2021 after an investigation found evidence was withheld by authorities, and Crump made note of those exonerations when he said government agencies also including the Manhattan DA's office "had factual evidence, exculpatory evidence that they fraudulently concealed from the men who were wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X.” In her notices of claim, the first step in the lawsuit process, Malcolm X's daughter wrote that the agencies "conspired with each other and with other individuals and acted, and failed to act, in such a way as to bring about the wrongful death of Malcolm X." (Read more Malcolm X stories.)