Home Depot's Starting Pay Is Now $15 per Hour

As the countrywide shortage of front-line workers continues, Home Depot is upping its average starting salary to $15 per hour. The increase for hourly workers went into effect earlier this month, NBC News reports. The home improvement chain says it is investing $1 billion in its hourly workers in the US and Canada. Other big retailers including Target, Walmart, and Amazon have also recently increased their average hourly wages, Forbes reports. As of December, more than one million of the 11 million US job openings were in the retail sector. (Read more hourly wage stories.)