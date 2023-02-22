Another GOP Presidential Candidate Enters the Field

There are now three official Republican candidates for president: Vivek Ramaswamy, a wealthy biotech entrepreneur with an "anti-woke" message, announced his candidacy Tuesday in a campaign ad, a Wall Street Journal editorial, and an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he called affirmative action "a national cancer" and spoke out against "secular religions" like "climatism" and "gender ideology." In an interview with the New York Times, the 37-year-old warns against "prioritizing the goal of containing climate change at all costs," and seeking fulfillment in "artificial sources of identity or skin-deep sources" instead of "the household, the family, the state, the nation, a god."

"I am launching not only a political campaign but a cultural movement to create a new American Dream—one that is not only about money but about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence," he writes in the Journal, calling for "securing the border unapologetically and eliminating lottery-based immigration in favor of meritocratic admission." The self-described "political outsider" and author of the Times bestseller Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam also calls for the US to "declare economic independence" from China, which he calls our "greatest external threat."

An Ohio native whose parents immigrated from India, Ramaswamy graduated from Harvard and Yale Law School before starting the hedge fund Strive Asset Management with Republican Sen. JD Vance and billionaire Republican donor Peter Thiel, per the New York Post. His bid for the White House is a "longshot" one, per CBS News, though billionaire Bill Ackman believes in him. "I am going to make a bold and early call. @VivekGRamaswamy will run for POTUS and win," he tweeted a week ago. "He is young, smart, talented and will attract the center to the right to win. He speaks hard truths which many believe but fear to say … and let's remember that the improbable candidate often wins." (Read more presidential candidates stories.)