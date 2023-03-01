CDC Has Warning on Bacteria That Causes Diarrhea

In 2015, 0% of Shigella infections reported to CDC were caused by extensively drug-resistant strains; in 2019, it was 0.4%. But last year, that figure jumped to 5%, an increase that triggered a Friday warning from the CDC. As CBS News reports, Shigella bacteria are the leading cause of dysentery, a gastrointestinal illness that involves severe diarrhea; the US sees about 450,000 infections annually. While typically only the most vulnerable patients with diarrheal illness require antibiotic treatments, the CDC is still calling the rise in the extensively drug-resistant types of infections a "serious public health threat."

NBC News reports Shigella is highly infectious—a trace amount can cause infection—and is transmitted via fecal matter entering the mouth or the nose in scenarios ranging from sexual activity to inadequate hand-washing after diaper changes and improper food handling. Those who develop shigellosis are advised to avoid preparing food for others and wash their hands frequently. Symptoms can last up to seven days, though the CDC notes it can take months for the the frequency of bowel movements and consistency of stool to get back to normal. (Read more shigella stories.)