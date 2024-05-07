Trump Documents Trial Postponed Indefinitely

Donald Trump's federal classified documents case has been postponed indefinitely, meaning it is unlikely to conclude before the November election. In a court order Tuesday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon canceled the trial's May 20 start date and did not set a new one. Cannon, a Trump appointee, said it would be "imprudent" to set a new trial date when numerous issues still need to be resolved, including questions on how classified information will be handled during the trial, CNBC reports.