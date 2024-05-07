Trump Documents Trial Postponed Indefinitely

Donald Trump's federal classified documents case has been postponed indefinitely, meaning it is unlikely to conclude before the November election. In a court order Tuesday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon canceled the trial's May 20 start date and did not set a new one. Cannon, a Trump appointee, said it would be "imprudent" to set a new trial date when numerous issues still need to be resolved, including questions on how classified information will be handled during the trial, CNBC reports.
Cannon cited the "duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court," per Axios. In her order, Cannon set multiple new pre-trial deadlines in the case, including a Classified Information Procedures Act-related deadline of July 22, the Washington Post reports. Trump is accused of illegally retaining classified records after leaving the White House in 2021 and hiding them from federal investigators. Last month, it emerged that the FBI had given the case the code name "Plasmic Echo." (More Mar-a-Lago indictment stories.)