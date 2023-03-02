Days After Missing Aristocrat's Arrest, Baby's Remains Found

A strange tale out of Britain came to a heartbreaking conclusion Wednesday when the remains of a baby believed to be the infant of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were found in a wooded area, two days after Marten and Gordon were found and arrested after 53 days on the run. They were nowhere to be found after their vehicle was found burning near Bolton on January 5, triggering a missing persons investigation and nationwide search, the BBC reports. Evidence suggested Marten, whose family is British aristocracy, had given birth in the car, the Guardian reports. She and Gordon started traveling by taxi after the car was destroyed, and taxi drivers they used in the first few days after vanishing reported hearing sounds coming from a baby when they drove the couple. On their last confirmed sighting January 8 in Newhaven, their baby was with them and alive.

From that point, however, the trail went cold; police believe they moved around frequently and covered their faces to avoid surveillance cameras in an effort to evade anyone who might be looking for them. As the story made headlines in the UK, concern mounted for the infant, who had not received any medical care; it is not clear whether the baby was born full-term or whether there were any health problems. Following a tip, police located Marten and Gordon in Brighton Monday night; after refusing to give up the location of their child, they were arrested on suspicion of child neglect; the next day, they were further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. Police on Wednesday announced an infant's remains had been found near in a wooded area near where the couple was arrested. The baby has not yet been conclusively identified.

Cosmopolitan has more on Marten, 35, daughter of film and music producer (and aristocrat) Napier Marten and Virginie De Selliers. She was a freelance photographer and later began training at a drama school where she was well-liked by her fellow students. But she dropped out in 2016 after getting involved with Gordon, now 48, a convicted rapist and registered sex offender. She reportedly became isolated after their relationship began, and cut off contact with her family. "Darling Constance, even though we remain estranged at the moment, I stand by, as I have always done and as the family has always done, to do whatever is necessary for your safe return to us," Napier Marten said in a statement. "The past eight years have been beyond painful for all the family as well as your friends, as they must have been for you." (Read more England stories.)