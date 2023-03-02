Prime Minister Rolls Out First AI 'Adviser'

Romanian leader says 'Ion' will tell government what people want
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 2, 2023 5:08 AM CST

Romania's prime minister, apparently unfazed by the strange behavior of artificial intelligence chatbots elsewhere, has rolled out what he says is the first government adviser to use artificial intelligence. Politico reports that Nicolae Ciuca surprised members of his cabinet on Wednesday when he introduced them to Ion, an "honorary adviser" developed by Romanian researchers to gather information from social networks. "You gave me life and my role is now to represent you, like a mirror," Ion, appearing as an interface on a screen, said in a calm, male voice. "What should I know about Romania?"

Ciuca said Ion's main role will be to advise the government "in real time of Romanians’ proposals and wishes," AFP reports. According to a government document, Ion "will use technology and artificial intelligence to capture opinions in society" and citizens will be able to submit opinions and ideas through the project's website. "I have the conviction that the use of AI should not be an option but an obligation to make better informed decisions," the prime minister said. (Read more artificial intelligence stories.)

