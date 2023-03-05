Passenger Killed When Business Jet Hits Turbulence

The NTSB is investigating a rare death of a passenger aboard a business jet that hit severe turbulence, reports the Boston Globe. The plane with three passengers and two crew members took off from Keene, New Hampshire, on Friday en route to Virginia. The aircraft diverted to an airport in Connecticut after hitting the turbulence, during which one of the passengers suffered fatal injuries, per WMUR.

The incident remains under investigation, and it wasn't immediately clear if the passenger was wearing a seatbelt at the time, reports NBC News. The plane is a Bombadier executive jet owned by Conexon, a company based in Missouri that delivers internet to rural areas. The person killed has not been identified, but Conexon says it was not an employee. The NTSB is looking at the plane's cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, and it should have a preliminary report in about two weeks. (Read more turbulence stories.)