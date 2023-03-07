Michelle Obama: I Sobbed for 30 Mins Leaving White House

People ask Michelle Obama if she wasn't in a good mood as her family left the White House in 2017, to be replaced by the Trumps, given photos of her at the time. "No, I was not!" she admits in a clip of the upcoming Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, per People. "But you had to hold it together like you do for eight years." Behind closed doors, the floodgates were opened. After she'd boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, "I cried for 30 minutes straight—uncontrollable sobbing—because that's how much we were holding it together for eight years," Obama tells NBC Today host Hoda Kotb in the clip from the podcast's first episode.

The former first lady says there was a lot playing on her emotions that day. "We were leaving the home we had been in for eight years, the only home our kids really knew," she says of daughters Malia and Sasha. "They remembered Chicago but they had spent more time in the White House than anywhere, so we were saying goodbye to the staff and all the people who helped to raise them." "But then to sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display—there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage, there was no reflection of the broader sense of America," she continues.

The 59-year-old gets in one more dig at Donald Trump. Speaking of her last Marine One flight over the Capitol, she refers to his inauguration crowd, saying, "There weren't that many people there—we saw it." The conversation is one of several Obama had with famous friends during the 2022 book tour for her second book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, per People. In a statement, Obama says the Audible podcast is "a deeper examination of those fun and meaningful moments," per CBS News. Other voices appearing include Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Tyler Perry, Conan O'Brien and David Letterman. Episodes will air weekly, beginning Tuesday. (Read more Michelle Obama stories.)