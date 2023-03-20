This Is the Happiest Nation on Earth

The honors go to Finland, per annual World Happiness Report; US comes in 15th
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 20, 2023 10:20 AM CDT
This Is the Happiest Nation on Earth
Tell us where you live, cheerful ones.   (Getty Images/SeventyFour)

It may be cold in the Nordic countries, but residents' hearts are warm. At least, that's what the 10th annual World Happiness Report found during this year's ranking of 137 nations. Per the Verge, the report—which uses study data and self-assessed life evaluations—found that we've been "remarkably resilient" amid the pandemic, which didn't dampen our overall happiness too much. The report analyzes six key factors: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption. Of the 10 happiest nations, five fall under the Nordic umbrella, with Finland taking No. 1. On the other end of the happiness spectrum, sorry, Afghanistan. The United States came in 15th. Here are the top and bottom 10:

Happiest Nations

  1. Finland
  2. Denmark
  3. Iceland
  4. Israel
  5. Netherlands
  6. Sweden
  7. Norway
  8. Switzerland
  9. Luxembourg
  10. New Zealand

Least Happy Nations

  1. Zambia
  2. Tanzania
  3. Comoros
  4. Malawi
  5. Botswana
  6. Democratic Republic of Congo
  7. Zimbabwe
  8. Sierra Leone
  9. Lebanon
  10. Afghanistan
See how other countries fared here. (This is America's happiest city.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X