This Is the Happiest Nation on Earth

It may be cold in the Nordic countries, but residents' hearts are warm. At least, that's what the 10th annual World Happiness Report found during this year's ranking of 137 nations. Per the Verge, the report—which uses study data and self-assessed life evaluations—found that we've been "remarkably resilient" amid the pandemic, which didn't dampen our overall happiness too much. The report analyzes six key factors: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption. Of the 10 happiest nations, five fall under the Nordic umbrella, with Finland taking No. 1. On the other end of the happiness spectrum, sorry, Afghanistan. The United States came in 15th. Here are the top and bottom 10:



Happiest Nations

Finland Denmark Iceland Israel Netherlands Sweden Norway Switzerland Luxembourg New Zealand

Least Happy Nations