Report: With Layoffs Planned, McDonald's Shuts Offices

McDonald's is believed to be planning a round of corporate layoffs this week, but you won't see dejected former employees leaving the company's offices with their belongings in cardboard boxes. According to the Wall Street Journal, the company has temporary closed its US offices during what it is calling the "notification period." Employees have been asked to work from home and cancel in-person meetings. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," an email seen by the Journal states. "We want to ensure the comfort and confidentiality of our people during the notification period."

The company declined to comment on how many employees are being laid off. CEO Chris Kempczinski warned in January that job cuts were on the way, CNN reports. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," he told employees. McDonald's has over 150,000 employees in its offices and non-franchise restaurants, more than half of them outside the US. The layoffs come as the company launches its "Accelerating the Arches 2.0" restructuring plan, which will involve opening more restaurants in response to demand, reports the Washington Post. (Read more McDonald's stories.)