It's Longest-Running Scripted Show Still On Air in the US

ABC’s General Hospital marks its 60th anniversary this week, a milestone for the longest-running scripted show currently in production on American television. The soap is marking the moment with a fan favorite storyline, the Nurses Ball, a fictional charity gala. This week the residents of Port Charles dress to the nines and walk a red carpet. In a guest appearance, Chandra Wilson of Grey’s Anatomy plays fashion editor Sydney Val Jean. While viewers enjoy the ball as it plays out this week, executive producer Frank Valentini and head writers Dan O’Connor and Chris Van Ette are looking at storylines for the summer—and beyond. Right now, the show is scripted through the end of May, with writers outlining June.

The trio spoke to the AP on what it takes to keep General Hospital on track, crafting storylines, balancing veteran characters with new faces, and other topics. For example: