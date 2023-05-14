Connecticut Priest Happy About 'Very Cool Miracle'

A Catholic church is Connecticut is wondering whether it might have a miracle on its hands. In fact, St. Thomas Catholic Church in Thomaston has rounded up the evidence and asked the Vatican to formally weigh in, reports the Hartford Courant. The particulars are pretty straight-forward: In March, a lay person distributing hosts during communion thought for sure they would run out, but the chalice holding them—called the ciborium—never emptied. "God just duplicated himself in the ciborium,” Father Joseph Crowley told parishioners at the conclusion of the March 5 mass, per the Catholic News Agency.

“It’s really, really cool when God does these things, and it’s really, really cool when we realize what he’s done, and it just happened today," he added. A spokesman for the archdiocese was a little more reserved, saying the results of a church investigation have been sent to Rome, and they will "await a response in due time." In church parlance, this would be known as a eucharistic miracle, per Fox61, which notes the church has recognized four of them in the 2000s. “A very cool miracle," the station quotes Crowley as telling parishioners in a subsequent service. He says the eucharistic minister was about to go get more hosts when they appeared to replenish. "There’s no doubt. I have no doubt." (Read more Catholic Church stories.)