Trump: Jews 'Would Have a Lot to Do' With It If He Loses

On Thursday, Donald Trump appeared at two different events to speak on antisemitism and shore up Jewish support for his reelection campaign, vowing at one event in front of Jewish donors to be "the best friend Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House," per the AP. But at that gathering, and one later in the day at a summit for the Israeli American Council, the former president made further remarks that raised some eyebrows on the topic.
- Event No. 1: "If I don't win this election ... the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss," Trump said at the first event in DC before GOP donors, including megadonor Miriam Adelson, per the New York Times. "With all I have done for Israel, I received only 24% of the Jewish vote," Trump continued. "I really haven't been treated very well, but it's the story of my life."