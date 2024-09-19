Navy Awards Crew Arctic Service Medals

The Navy has presented its newest honor, Arctic Service Medal, to the crew of a fast-attack submarine for its involvement in an international exercise near the North Pole. The USS Indiana took part in the five-week Operation Ice Camp 2024, in which all five branches of the military and forces from the UK, Australia, Canada, and France established and maintained a 60-person camp on a barren ice sheet last March in the Beaufort Sea, Task & Purpose reports. The officers and sailors of the Virginia-class submarine are the first to receive the medal, which was created last year to recognize "excellence and significant contributions to national security and maritime superiority in the Arctic region."