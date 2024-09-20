Trump Quickly Distances Self From Scandal in Must-Win NC

Governor candidate Mark Robinson, who formerly had Trump's support, won't be at his rally
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 20, 2024 1:57 PM CDT
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, left, and Donald Trump at a Trump campaign event in Asheboro, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. Robinson is the Republican candidate for N.C. governor.   (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

After CNN broke a story on Thursday accusing North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson of making crude and antisemitic comments on a porn site a decade ago, Robinson had a few hours to make a big decision: Is he staying in the race? The midnight deadline to drop out came and went, however, and Robinson made clear he wasn't quitting the race with a defiant video denying the allegations. So now what? Robinson, the current GOP lieutenant governor, appears to be in big trouble in the November race—and he seems to have lost the once-fervent support of Donald Trump, reports Axios. Coverage:

  • No-show: Trump has a rally Saturday in North Carolina, considered a must-win state for him, and Robinson won't be there, reports the AP. The lack of an invite is a major shift for Trump, who has previously lauded Robinson as "Martin Luther King on steroids" and mused about him becoming president someday.

  • Harris pounces: The campaign of Kamala Harris on Friday launched a six-figure ad campaign in the state highlighting Trump's previous backing of Robinson, reports the Raleigh News & Observer.
  • The stakes: Yes, North Carolina is crucial to Trump's chances, but the impact of Robinson's scandal is unclear on the presidential race. "Trump voters are hugely loyal to their candidate—so it doesn't necessarily follow that if they disdain Robinson, they won't vote for the ex-president," writes Stephen Collinson in a CNN analysis. Still, it's "less than ideal," someone close to the Trump campaign "dryly" told the New York Times. Trump himself is expected "to ignore the controversy and power through."
  • Et tu, Ashley? Robinson, according to the CNN story, referred to himself as a "Black Nazi" on the porn site, defended slavery, and called himself a "perv." Now Politico adds a bit more controversy, reporting Friday that it found an email that appears to belong to the married Robinson registered on the Ashley Madison adult-cheating site. A Robinson spokesperson denied it.
(More Mark Robinson stories.)

