Trump Quickly Distances Self From Scandal in Must-Win NC

After CNN broke a story on Thursday accusing North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson of making crude and antisemitic comments on a porn site a decade ago, Robinson had a few hours to make a big decision: Is he staying in the race? The midnight deadline to drop out came and went, however, and Robinson made clear he wasn't quitting the race with a defiant video denying the allegations. So now what? Robinson, the current GOP lieutenant governor, appears to be in big trouble in the November race—and he seems to have lost the once-fervent support of Donald Trump, reports Axios. Coverage:

No-show: Trump has a rally Saturday in North Carolina, considered a must-win state for him, and Robinson won't be there, reports the AP. The lack of an invite is a major shift for Trump, who has previously lauded Robinson as "Martin Luther King on steroids" and mused about him becoming president someday.