Before Trump Shooting, a Communication Failure

Communication breakdowns with local law enforcement hampered the Secret Service's performance ahead of a July assassination attempt on Donald Trump, according to a new internal report. A five-page document summarizing the Secret Service report's key conclusions finds fault with both local and federal law enforcement, underscoring the cascading and wide-ranging failings that preceded the July 13 shooting at a Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally, per the AP. The report's executive summary doesn't ID specific individuals who may be to blame. The AP previously reported that at least five Secret Service agents were placed on modified duty over the shooting.