'Material' Collected in Madeleine McCann Search

Unknown material will be examined by experts in Germany, but the search has ended
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted May 26, 2023 8:52 AM CDT
A police search team walk on the shore of the Arade dam near Silves, Portugal, Wednesday May 24, 2023.   (AP Photo/Joao Matos)

The search for Madeleine McCann at Portugal's Arade Dam reservoir has ended with no answer to the mystery of the British girl's 2007 disappearance—at least not yet. It did result "in the collection of some material," authorities said Thursday, per the New York Times. Portuguese and German authorities searched the area—30 miles from the resort town of Praia da Luz, where Madeleine disappeared—due to its connection to prime suspect Christian Brückner, a 45-year-old convicted rapist imprisoned in Germany.

The search was expected to take two days but was extended to three, per the Guardian. It notes officials cleared areas on a bank of the reservoir and dug holes from which soil samples were taken. "Of course we are still looking for the body," German prosecutor Christian Wolters says, per the outlet. "There are other things, too. Any discovery of clothing could help our investigation." The material collected will be analyzed by experts in Germany, per the Guardian. "If we don’t find anything, we will certainly tell you quickly," Wolters says. (Read more Madeleine McCann stories.)

