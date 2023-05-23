Another search is underway for Madeleine McCann. Police officers were seen digging Tuesday near Portugal's Arade Dam, some 30 miles from where the British toddler vanished in Praia da Luz in 2007. "About 20 officers with rakes and hoelike tools spread out in a line and began poking and raking the soil," the AP reports. Officers were also seen traveling in boats on the dam reservoir as divers gathered and sniffer dogs navigated the banks.

The place is believed to have been frequented by Christian Brueckner, a sex offender imprisoned in his native Germany, who's been identified as a suspect in the McCann case. Brueckner was living in the Algarve region in May 2007, and phone records reportedly place him in Praia de Luz at the time 3-year-old Madeleine was taken from a hotel. German state prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said there was "good reason" for the search at the dam but added he "cannot disclose it here at the moment for tactical reasons," per the BBC.

Divers searched the area in 2008 after a tip that Madeleine's body was dumped there, but the only bones discovered turned out to be from an animal, per CNN. This time, four areas of interest will be examined over a maximum of two days, with land being the focus, per the BBC and CNN. It marks the first search for Madeleine in Portugal since 2014, when authorities examined scrubland near the resort in which the McCann family was staying. (There have been additional searches in Germany.)