High School Praises Seniors Over 'Creative' Prank

Officials at Maryland's Meade High School were surprised to discover that their building was up for sale—and for a huge bargain at that. As it turned out, the Zillow listing was bogus, an apparent senior prank. As WUSA9 reports, the since-deleted listing for the school had an asking price of $42,069. "This nice half working jail is on sale for a steal!" the listing read. "All 15 bathrooms come with sewage issues!! There is a nice spacious kitchen and dining room, with a private basketball court!" What's more, the property comes with "complementary trash scented air freshener and water issues!"

For the record, the building opened in 1997 and not, as the listing suggests, 1792, notes the Baltimore Banner. No word on how the pranksters (who have not come forward) got the site listed on Zillow, but school officials aren't so much annoyed as impressed. “Here’s one (senior prank) in which no one was hurt, no property was damaged, and it was very creative,” says Bob Mosier, a spokesman for Anne Arundel County Public Schools (Read more senior prank stories.)