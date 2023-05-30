Now Kohl's Is Being Threatened With Boycott Over Pride Clothes

Following the outcry against Target's Pride collection, another retailer is being threatened with a boycott: Kohl's. The department store, like Target, is featuring clothing and accessories supporting the LGBTQ+ community as Pride month begins in June, and the New York Post reports that critics were taking particular offense to Pride-themed baby onesies for sale. According to Fox News, some were accusing Kohl's of marketing "transgender ideology" to children, and were calling for a Bud Light-style boycott of the store. Kohl's has not commented.

As for Target, it lost $10 billion in market valuation in 10 days amid its own controversy, which involved the retail giant pulling some of its Pride merchandise over fears for employee safety. By Friday, its stock price had dropped to its lowest in almost three years, the New York Post reports. Activists in the LGBTQ+ community say something must be done, the AP reports: "We need a strategy on how to deal with corporations that are experiencing enormous pressure to throw LGBTQ people under the bus,” says California state Sen. Scott Wiener, a member of the LGBTQ legislative caucus. “We need to send a clear message to corporate America that if you’re our ally—if you are truly our ally—you need to be our ally, not just when it’s easy but also when it’s hard." (The Dodgers did a Pride-themed 180 recently after two rounds of backlash.)