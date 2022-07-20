Apple Settles 'Butterfly' Keyboard Lawsuit for $50M

Customers in 7 states could get up to $395
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 20, 2022 3:19 PM CDT
Apple Settles 'Butterfly' Keyboard Lawsuit for $50M
The settlement covers almost every MacBook model produced between 2015 and 2019.   (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(Newser) – If you bought a MacBook laptop between 2015 and 2019, Apple might owe you up to $395. The company has agreed to pay $50 million to settle legal action brought by customers in seven states over its "butterfly" keyboards, the BBC reports. The keyboards were notorious for having problems, including sticky and unresponsive keys, after even a single speck of dust or other debris got inside. Customers accused Apple of knowingly selling MacBook, MacBook Air, and Macbook Pro laptops with defective keyboards—and providing replacement keyboards with the same issues. The keyboards, which used a wing-like hinge instead of the standard scissor hinge under keys, were discontinued in 2020.

Apple has not admitted wrongdoing, and the "settlement agreement means it likely never will," the Verge notes. The agreement, which still needs to be approved by a judge, covers customers in California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, reports Reuters. Lawyers say customers can expect payouts of up to $395 for people who had to replace multiple keyboards, $125 for those who replaced one keyboard, and $50 for those who replaced single keycaps. According to court papers, around a third of the $50 million settlement will go toward legal fees. (Read more Apple stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X