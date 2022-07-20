Apple Settles 'Butterfly' Keyboard Lawsuit for $50M

(Newser) – If you bought a MacBook laptop between 2015 and 2019, Apple might owe you up to $395. The company has agreed to pay $50 million to settle legal action brought by customers in seven states over its "butterfly" keyboards, the BBC reports. The keyboards were notorious for having problems, including sticky and unresponsive keys, after even a single speck of dust or other debris got inside. Customers accused Apple of knowingly selling MacBook, MacBook Air, and Macbook Pro laptops with defective keyboards—and providing replacement keyboards with the same issues. The keyboards, which used a wing-like hinge instead of the standard scissor hinge under keys, were discontinued in 2020.

Apple has not admitted wrongdoing, and the "settlement agreement means it likely never will," the Verge notes. The agreement, which still needs to be approved by a judge, covers customers in California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, reports Reuters. Lawyers say customers can expect payouts of up to $395 for people who had to replace multiple keyboards, $125 for those who replaced one keyboard, and $50 for those who replaced single keycaps. According to court papers, around a third of the $50 million settlement will go toward legal fees.