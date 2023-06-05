Pot Dealer, 82, Gets 'Very Last Warning'

A retired sailor in Germany has been warned that he needs to retire from marijuana dealing as well. The 82-year-old man, who has 24 previous convictions and an ongoing suspended sentence, was convicted of selling several dozen grams of pot, but judges at a district court in eastern Germany decided not to grant prosecutors' request for a 34-month prison sentence, Deutsche Welle reports. He was given another suspended sentence on the grounds of ill health and poverty, reports the AP. The presiding judge said it was the man's "very last warning" to avoid jail time. He told the judges that he sold pot because he couldn't get by on his $855 monthly pension alone. (Read more Germany stories.)