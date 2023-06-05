Pot Dealer, 82, Gets 'Very Last Warning'

Retired seaman in Germany has 24 previous convictions
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 5, 2023 6:25 PM CDT
Pot Dealer, 82, Gets 'Very Last Warning'
The man was convicted of selling dozens of grams of marijuana in 2022 and early 2023.   (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

A retired sailor in Germany has been warned that he needs to retire from marijuana dealing as well. The 82-year-old man, who has 24 previous convictions and an ongoing suspended sentence, was convicted of selling several dozen grams of pot, but judges at a district court in eastern Germany decided not to grant prosecutors' request for a 34-month prison sentence, Deutsche Welle reports. He was given another suspended sentence on the grounds of ill health and poverty, reports the AP. The presiding judge said it was the man's "very last warning" to avoid jail time. He told the judges that he sold pot because he couldn't get by on his $855 monthly pension alone. (Read more Germany stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X