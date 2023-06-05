Former Twitter CEO Says He Endorses RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears to be the man of the moment for Twitter CEOs past and present. Former CEO Jack Dorsey endorsed the presidential candidate on Sunday after tweeting a video of him telling a Fox interviewer that he could beat Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis if he wins the Democratic nomination, Gizmodo reports. "He can and he will," Dorsey wrote. When a user asked if he was making a prediction or endorsing the anti-vaccine activist, Dorsey replied, "Both." On Monday, Elon Musk hosted Kennedy for a Twitter Spaces conversation, and unlike the Ron DeSantis event last month, it wasn't plagued by glitches.

Kennedy praised Musk extensively during the 2.5-hour chat, which had an audience as big as 64,000 at one point, reports Reuters. "I think if we don't protect free speech at all costs, we don't have a functioning democracy," he told Musk, calling him a "key instrument for rescuing American democracy" by reducing "censorship" on social media. Musk invited Kennedy to speak on Twitter after the candidate said his campaign wasn't being allowed to create an Instagram account, the Hill reports. On Sunday, parent company Meta said that the campaign could create an account and that Kennedy's personal account would be restored.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Kennedy also described President Biden and other Democrats as "pro-war," said the US needs to "seal the border," and described COVID-19 as "clearly a bioweapons problem," per the Independent. (Last year, his wife, Cheryl Hines, criticized Kennedy for comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.)