This Guy Owns 1/6th of Earth

For anyone who's ever wondered who the world's biggest land baron is, the answer is some guy with a bunch of first names: Charles Philip Arthur George. Or Britain's King Charles III, as he's better known, Digg reports in a look at the top 25. Seems that Charles and the British royal family own an eye-watering 6,600,000,000 acres of land—which accounts for an eye-stabbing one-sixth of the land surface of planet Earth. Of note: not one American individual or company cracked the list. Here, the top 10 landowners, the countries in which they own land, and the amount of acreage:

King Charles III and the British royal family, United Kingdom and Canada, 6,600,000,000—that includes more than 90% of the land in Canada. Catholic Church, worldwide, 177,000,000—churches, parochial schools, farms, and other real estate. Inuit People of Nunavut, Canada, 87,500,000—land was given in 1993’s Nunavut Land Claims Agreement. Gina Rinehart, Australia, 23,969,000—mining magnate and Australia’s richest person. Inuvialuit People of the Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Canada, 22,486,000—land was given in 1984’s Inuvialuit Final Agreement. Mudanjiang City Mega Farm, China, 22,239,000—the world’s largest dairy farm has more than 100,000 cows. Australian Agricultural Company, Australia, 17,297,000—Australia’s oldest such cattle farm. North Australian Pastoral Company, Australia, 14,826,000—cattle company dates to 1877. Jumbuck Pastoral Company, Australia, 14,208,000—sheep farm is Australia’s largest producer of wool. Handbury Group, Australia, 13,047,000—owner of two giant cattle farms in South and Western Australia.