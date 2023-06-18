This Guy Owns 1/6th of Earth

For anyone who's ever wondered who the world's biggest land baron is, the answer is some guy with a bunch of first names: Charles Philip Arthur George. Or Britain's King Charles III, as he's better known, Digg reports in a look at the top 25. Seems that Charles and the British royal family own an eye-watering 6,600,000,000 acres of land—which accounts for an eye-stabbing one-sixth of the land surface of planet Earth. Of note: not one American individual or company cracked the list. Here, the top 10 landowners, the countries in which they own land, and the amount of acreage:
- King Charles III and the British royal family, United Kingdom and Canada, 6,600,000,000—that includes more than 90% of the land in Canada.
- Catholic Church, worldwide, 177,000,000—churches, parochial schools, farms, and other real estate.
- Inuit People of Nunavut, Canada, 87,500,000—land was given in 1993’s Nunavut Land Claims Agreement.
- Gina Rinehart, Australia, 23,969,000—mining magnate and Australia’s richest person.
- Inuvialuit People of the Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Canada, 22,486,000—land was given in 1984’s Inuvialuit Final Agreement.
- Mudanjiang City Mega Farm, China, 22,239,000—the world’s largest dairy farm has more than 100,000 cows.
- Australian Agricultural Company, Australia, 17,297,000—Australia’s oldest such cattle farm.
- North Australian Pastoral Company, Australia, 14,826,000—cattle company dates to 1877.
- Jumbuck Pastoral Company, Australia, 14,208,000—sheep farm is Australia’s largest producer of wool.
- Handbury Group, Australia, 13,047,000—owner of two giant cattle farms in South and Western Australia.
