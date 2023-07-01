New Zealand Is Waging War With This Guy

Seven years ago, New Zealand passed a law declaring that it aimed to eradicate rats by the year 2050, with the idea of saving its native birds. With 27 years to go until the deadline, the BBC checks in on how things are going, and it sounds a little exhausting, frankly. Regional groups have sprung up around the country, making use of government funds to arm volunteers with poison, traps, and outdoor cams. Others have set up fenced sanctuary zones in the wild (possums also are targeted for elimination) to put a particular focus on those areas. While some areas have seen success—the peninsula of Miramar near Wellington, for example, has seen its population of native birds bounce back as rats have been hunted down—but the phrase "constant vigilance" is the theme. The rats can rebound in a hurry.