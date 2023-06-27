Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws Die in Murder-Suicide

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson has pulled out of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago after a horrific family tragedy. His in-laws and their grandson, Johnson's nephew, died in an apparent murder-suicide at their Oklahoma home Monday night, police say. Police say Terry and Jack Janway, the parents of Johnson's wife Chandra Janway, were found dead in the home in Muskogee, south of Tulsa, along with 11-year-old Dalton Janway, People reports. Police believe Terry Janway, 68, killed her 69-year-old husband and her grandson before taking her own life.

Muskogee police officer Lynn Hamlin tells People that there was a 911 call Monday night from a woman believed to be Terry Janway, "who stated that there was a disturbance and someone had a gun and then hung up." Police say they found the body of Jack Janway in the home's hallway when they arrived, the Muskogee Phoenix reports. After hearing a gunshot from inside the home, they found the bodies of Terry and Dalton Janway. The motive is unknown, TMZ reports.

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said he had known the family for a long time and had been a patient at Jack Janway's chiropody practice. "It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident," the mayor told Fox23. "It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved." Johnson's race team, Legacy Motor Club, said his car was being withdrawn from this weekend's race, adding: "The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made," per the AP. (Read more Jimmie Johnson stories.)