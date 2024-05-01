Charlotte Shooter Had Been Charged 49 Times

Killing of 4 officers was deadliest attack on US law enforcement since 2016
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 30, 2024 8:52 PM CDT
An American flag and flowers cover a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police vehicle at the North Tryon Station in Charlotte, NC, Tuesday, April 30, 2024.   (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The man who killed four law enforcement officers and wounded four others in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday has been identified as Terry Clark Hughes Jr., a 39-year-old man with a long criminal history in the state. The Charlotte Observer reports that according to court records, Hughes had faced 49 criminal charges since 2001. His convictions include breaking and entering, reckless driving, eluding arrest, and illegally possessing a gun as a former felon. He spent time in prison in 2011 and 2013. Police say he opened fire on a US Marshals task force that was trying to serve a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

  • Investigators said Tuesday that they are still working to determine the timeline of events and they are no longer sure there was a second shooter, the AP reports. They said an adult woman and a 17-year-old female who were in the home are cooperating and have not been charged. Earlier reports said the 17-year-old was a male.

  • Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said Hughes, who was killed in the shootout, fired at officers from the second floor of the home, the New York Times reports. "Even though officers were trying to take cover, they were at a disadvantage because the suspect was up at a higher level and they were returning fire from a lower position," Jennings said. He said at least 12 officers returned fire. He said AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a 40-caliber handgun were found at the scene.
  • This was the deadliest attack on American law enforcement since five officers were killed in an attack in Dallas in 2016, the AP reports. The slain officers have been identified as Sam Poloche and William Elliott of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections; Deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks; and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Officer Joshua Eyer. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Tuesday that three injured officers have been released from the hospital and a fourth is in stable condition.
  • Flowers in memory of the officers were placed Tuesday outside CMPD headquarters and the federal courthouse in Charlotte, USA Today reports. A GoFundMe campaign for the officers' families has raised more than $85,000. In a post on X, the CMPD offered information on how to make donations to officers' families or the police foundation.
