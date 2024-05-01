Charlotte Shooter Had Been Charged 49 Times

The man who killed four law enforcement officers and wounded four others in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday has been identified as Terry Clark Hughes Jr., a 39-year-old man with a long criminal history in the state. The Charlotte Observer reports that according to court records, Hughes had faced 49 criminal charges since 2001. His convictions include breaking and entering, reckless driving, eluding arrest, and illegally possessing a gun as a former felon. He spent time in prison in 2011 and 2013. Police say he opened fire on a US Marshals task force that was trying to serve a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators said Tuesday that they are still working to determine the timeline of events and they are no longer sure there was a second shooter, the AP reports. They said an adult woman and a 17-year-old female who were in the home are cooperating and have not been charged. Earlier reports said the 17-year-old was a male.