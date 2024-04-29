3 US Marshals Fatally Shot in Charlotte

Monday was a grim day for law enforcement in Charlotte, North Carolina. Authorities say three officers were killed and five others were injured as a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force tried to serve a warrant at a suburban home, the Charlotte Observer reports. The task force was made up of officers from multiple agencies. Authorities say the three officers killed were US Marshals. A fourth marshal was injured, along with four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers who responded to the scene. One suspect was killed at the residence, and two people inside the home, a woman and a 17-year-old boy, were taken into custody after a three-hour standoff.