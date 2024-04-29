3 US Marshals Fatally Shot in Charlotte

Monday was a grim day for law enforcement in Charlotte, North Carolina. Authorities say three officers were killed and five others were injured as a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force tried to serve a warrant at a suburban home, the Charlotte Observer reports. The task force was made up of officers from multiple agencies. Authorities say the three officers killed were US Marshals. A fourth marshal was injured, along with four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers who responded to the scene. One suspect was killed at the residence, and two people inside the home, a woman and a 17-year-old boy, were taken into custody after a three-hour standoff.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said two shooters were involved, the AP reports. He said somebody in the home's front yard opened fire on officers as they approached. After that person was shot, somebody else opened fire from inside the home, the chief said. "Today is an absolutely tragic day for the city of Charlotte and the profession of law enforcement," Jennings said. Neighbor Tyler Wilson tells WBTV that the scene was "just chaos," with officers firing from his home and backyard during a shootout that lasted 30 minutes.