Forecasters: Only Relief From Smoke Will Be Heat

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has brought terrible air quality to cities in the US once again, with conditions expected to worsen in New York City on Thursday—and forecasters say a "stuck" weather pattern means that for people in the East and Midwest, the only relief from the smoke for at least the next week will be heat and humidity circulating from the heatwave in the South. "Pick your poison," forecast operations chief Greg Carbin at the NOAA's Weather Prediction Center tells the AP. "The conditions are not going to be very favorable."

With months left to go in Canada's wildfire season, this year's is already the worst on record, with more than 30,000 square miles burned, 21 times the average over the last decade, the BBC reports. Some 483 wildfires are currently burning in the country, with more than 250 considered to be out of control. Experts blame the unusually hot and dry spring.