New York, Get Ready for More Wildfire Smoke

Canadian wildfire smoke is currently enveloping the Midwest, with Chicago, Detroit, and Milwaukee reporting some of the worst air in the US . But that doesn't mean it's done with New York: The smoke is expected to return to the state this week, authorities warned. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires first drifted south into New York, causing terrible air quality, earlier this month. Now it's expected to drift east Wednesday and Thursday, the Guardian reports. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said children, the elderly, and anyone with respiratory issues should avoid going outdoors in certain areas Wednesday, NBC New York reports.

"Air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels in some areas," she said in a statement, noting that the New York state department of environmental conservation is "issuing air quality health advisories for western and central New York, and eastern Lake Ontario." New York City is expected to be hit with the smoke by Thursday, and Mayor Eric Adams advised people to either stay indoors or "bring a KN95 or N95 mask" if they must be outside. One positive caveat: The skies are not expected to reach the seemingly apocalyptic levels they did earlier this month. Canada's wildfire season, still ongoing, is its worst ever recorded. (Read more wildfires stories.)