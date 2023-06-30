ESPN Cuts Top Commentators

NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy is among on-air employees laid off
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 30, 2023 4:43 PM CDT
ESPN Cuts Top Commentators
ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Suzy Kolber before an NFL game in New Orleans in November.   (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

About 20 of ESPN's most prominent on-air commentators are being laid off as part of cutbacks by Disney, the network's owner. Those who lost their jobs include Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman, Steve Young, Suzy Kolber, Keyshawn Johnson, Ashley Brewer, Todd McShay, and LaPhonso Ellis. "Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries," the network said in a statement, per CNN. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that Disney was cutting 7,000 jobs. At ESPN, writers, editors, production employees, and executives already have been laid off, per Yahoo Sports.

story continues below

The critically praised Van Gundy, 61, is an analyst on ESPN's top NBA team; he's worked there for 16 years, ever since he retired as a coach. Rose, a former NBA player, was a studio analyst. Young, an NFL Hall of Famer, was dropped along with another quarterback turned analyst, Matt Hasselbeck, per Sports Illustrated. McShay has been a top NFL draft analyst for ESPN, per USA Today. Kolber, host of the NFL pregame program "Monday Night Countdown," announced her departure Friday on Twitter.

"Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off," Kolber wrote. She called the news heartbreaking but described her time at ESPN as a good run, saying she's grateful for her 38-year career overall. "Longevity for a woman in this business is something I'm especially proud of," she said. Joon Lee, a baseball reporter, also announced his layoff with a tweet. "Really excited to see whatever comes next," he wrote. (Read more ESPN stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X