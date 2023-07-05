As Kevin Spacey's sex assault trial continues in the UK, the jury on Tuesday heard a recorded police interview given by one of the alleged victims. The Guardian reports that in the interview, the man described being with friends at a pub in the Cotswolds and meeting Spacey there. His group was invited back to Spacey's place to "carry on the party," reports the AP, with Spacey allegedly offering them alcohol and marijuana. They agreed to join him there, and while coming back inside the home after having a smoke, the man accidentally let Spacey's dog out. The dog was retrieved and the man said he apologized to Spacey about the goof. His words regarding what happened next, per the Guardian: