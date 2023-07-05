As Kevin Spacey's sex assault trial continues in the UK, the jury on Tuesday heard a recorded police interview given by one of the alleged victims. The Guardian reports that in the interview, the man described being with friends at a pub in the Cotswolds and meeting Spacey there. His group was invited back to Spacey's place to "carry on the party," reports the AP, with Spacey allegedly offering them alcohol and marijuana. They agreed to join him there, and while coming back inside the home after having a smoke, the man accidentally let Spacey's dog out. The dog was retrieved and the man said he apologized to Spacey about the goof. His words regarding what happened next, per the Guardian:
- "He [Spacey] came towards me in a huggy motion and said: 'Don't worry about it, it is cool, it is cool.' We did an awkward man-hug, as I call it—he hugged me, I did a sort of pat on the back type of thing. At that point he kissed my neck twice and grabbed my crotch. He said the words: 'Be cool, be cool' twice. I put my arm between us and pushed him against a wall. I said: 'I am sorry, man, I don't bat for that team.'"
The man went on to say that an "immediate panicked look" came over Spacey's face and his "eyes opened quite wide"; Spacey then exited the room. The man says he was left in "shock" and "a bit teary" but "shook it off" and left. Spacey faces 12 sex offense charges related to alleged attacks between 2001 and 2013 on four men now in their 30s and 40s; Spacey worked at the Old Vic Theatre during that period, and CBS News reports prosecutors have framed the actor as a "sexual bully." He has pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to wrap up in late July. (Read more Kevin Spacey stories.)