Teen Who Went Missing 8 Years Ago Is Found Alive

The Texas Center for the Missing was able to make a rare move over the weekend: A person on its list for more than eight years is now designated as "located safe" after he turned up in Texas, reports USA Today. However, much remains unclear about Rudy Farias, who disappeared as a 17-year-old in Houston while walking his dogs in 2015. He is now recovering in a hospital. His mother tells KTRK that someone called 911 after finding the 25-year-old unresponsive outside a church. She says she believes he had been beaten and abused, but so far he is not saying more than a few words in response to questions.