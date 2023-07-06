OceanGate Suspends Operations After Tragedy

Has OceanGate sent its last submersible to the deep? The company behind last month's tragic Titanic excursion has suspended operations, reports NBC News. Details of exactly what that means were not immediately clear: The entirety of the company's announcement on its website reads, "OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations." The move comes nearly three weeks after five people—including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush—were killed when the submersible when they in imploded during a journey to the wreck of the Titanic.