Pro-DeSantis PAC Issues Unusually Blunt Assessment

Try as he might, Ron DeSantis can't seem to gain any ground on former President Trump in the polls. So much so that the spokesman for the main super PAC supporting the Florida governor delivered an unusually frank assessment of the race by referring to Trump as the "runaway frontrunner," reports the Hill. "Right now in national polling we are way behind, I'll be the first to admit that," said Steve Cortes of the Never Back Down super PAC. DeSantis, he added, had an "uphill battle" ahead of him. A look at related coverage:

Blame game: In an interview with Fox News, DeSantis blamed his poll numbers on the media, notes Florida Politics. "Well, I think if you look at the people like the corporate media, who are they going after, who do they not want to be the nominee?" he asked. "They're going after me."

In an interview with Fox News, DeSantis blamed his poll numbers on the media, notes Florida Politics. "Well, I think if you look at the people like the corporate media, who are they going after, who do they not want to be the nominee?" he asked. "They're going after me." Blame game, II: In the same interview, DeSantis also faulted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for calling on US citizens not to vote for him. "Who's the president of Mexico attacking because he knows we'll be strong on the border and hold him accountable in the cartels?" DeSantis asked. "He's going after me."