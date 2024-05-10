Judge Tells Prosecutors to Muzzle Michael Cohen

Among Donald Trump's repeated complaints about his trial is that the judge has told him to not talk about potential witnesses in his New York trial without putting constraints on a particular participant's remarks about the defendant. "There is no gag order to Michael Cohen," Trump said Friday, USA Today reports. Judge Juan Merchan appeared to agree, telling prosecutors on Friday afternoon to ask Cohen to stop making public comments about Trump or his hush-money trial.

Trump's attorney took the issue to the judge, with Todd Blanche asking that Cohen be limited "in the same way President Trump is," per the Hill. Cohen's taunts have included wearing a shirt with an image of Trump behind bars and posting a video of it on TikTok video, per the New York Times. Cohen, who is scheduled to testify for the prosecution next week, declined to comment on the new directive. Prosecutors told the judge Friday they have limited control over their witness. (More Trump hush money trial stories.)