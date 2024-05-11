A New York judge on Friday struck down a Long Island county's order banning female transgender athletes after a local women's Roller Derby league challenged it. Judge Francis Ricigliano ruled that Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman didn't have the authority to issue his February executive order, which denies park permits to any women's and girls teams, leagues, or organizations that allow female transgender athletes to participate.

Ruling: Ricigliano wrote in his 13-page decision that Blakeman's order was aimed at preventing transgender women from participating in girls and women's athletics in county parks, "despite there being no corresponding legislative enactment" providing him with such authority, per the AP. "In doing so, this court finds the county executive acted beyond the scope of his authority as the chief executive officer of Nassau County," Ricigliano wrote.