Trump Prosecutors: We've Only Got 2 More Witnesses

Those tired of reading headlines about Donald Trump and hush money might not have to endure them much longer. Prosecutors say they may rest their case as early as Thursday, reports the New York Times . That would be after their star witness, former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, testifies. The AP reports that Cohen is expected to take the stand on Monday, and prosecutors say they have only one other witness in addition to him. After that, defense lawyers will start calling their own witnesses—the big question being whether Trump himself will be called.

The testimony of Stormy Daniels dominated headlines this week, though others followed her on Thursday and Friday. They were former Trump White House aide Madeleine Westerhout, two paralegals from the Manhattan district attorney's office, and two telecommunications employees (one from Verizon and the other from AT&T). Westerhout told the court about arranging a meeting between Trump and Cohen in early 2017 during which they discussed the $130,000 payment to Daniels to remain quiet about an alleged tryst with Trump, and about how mail (including checks) reached him at the Oval Office, per Yahoo News. The others spoke about relatively technical aspects of texts, phone logs, and the like. (More Trump hush money trial stories.)