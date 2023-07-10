Here she is—Miss Netherlands. And for the first time, Miss Netherlands is a transgender woman. With her new crown, Rikkie Valerie Kolle will be the second trans woman to compete for the title of Miss Universe later this year, NPR reports. Kolle is looking to support young women and the queer community with her platform, with the 22-year-old emphasizing that she didn't feel supported as she transitioned as a youth. "I DID IT !!!!!" she posted on Instagram. "Yes, I'm trans, and I want to share my story, but I'm also Rikkie, and that's what matters to me. And wherever you are in the world, I want to be there for you and be the example that I missed as a little me."