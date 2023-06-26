Sarah McBride won her race for Delaware state senator in 2020 with 70% of the vote, becoming the nation's first transgender state senator. In her reelection race, no one bothered to oppose her. The 32-year-old is hoping to translate that popularity into yet another first for a trans lawmaker: that of US congresswoman. McBride announced her campaign for the state's only seat in the House of Representatives on Monday, saying in a campaign video that her "commitment is to the people in Delaware who aren't seen." She's not the first trans person to try for the House, but the Hill gives her a nod as the first with "a fighting chance." She's already widely viewed as the front-runner in a statewide district that leans solidly blue.