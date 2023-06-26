Sarah McBride won her race for Delaware state senator in 2020 with 70% of the vote, becoming the nation's first transgender state senator. In her reelection race, no one bothered to oppose her. The 32-year-old is hoping to translate that popularity into yet another first for a trans lawmaker: that of US congresswoman. McBride announced her campaign for the state's only seat in the House of Representatives on Monday, saying in a campaign video that her "commitment is to the people in Delaware who aren't seen." She's not the first trans person to try for the House, but the Hill gives her a nod as the first with "a fighting chance." She's already widely viewed as the front-runner in a statewide district that leans solidly blue.
McBride is running for the seat of fellow Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester, who the Delaware News Journal reports announced last week that she's running for the Senate to replace retiring Sen. Tom Carper. "I am certainly cognizant ... of the uniqueness that my voice would bring to the halls of Congress," McBride tells the News Journal. "But ultimately, I'm not running to be a trans member of Congress. I'm running to be Delaware's member of Congress who's focused on making progress on all of the issues that matter to Delawareans of every background." (Read more Sarah McBride stories.)