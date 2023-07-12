Woman Fatally Shot in Texas Road Rage Incident

Another road rage incident has taken a life. Zane Jones was driving with his wife Paola Nunez Linares, 37, in Hurst, Texas, Monday night when, he tells NBC DFW and Fox 4 , he flipped off an aggressive driver. The driver responded by pulling a gun and shooting into the couple's minivan. Linares was shot in the head and died after being rushed to a hospital, and the suspect has not been apprehended. Little information has been released other than a vague description of the suspect's car as a "small, dark-colored older model," but police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective C. Jackson at 817-788-7179.

The couple was on their way to the night shift they both worked at a paint store, and were behind a car driving slowly in the right lane, so they pulled into the left lane to pass when a third vehicle came speeding up from behind and rode near their bumper. "So I completed the pass, moved over to the right lane and the other car sped up to me and almost like crashed into my car, got very close and then backed away. And I flipped them off," says Jones. "She [his wife] always told me not to flip people off because you never know." (Read more Texas stories.)