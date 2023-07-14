Huge, Rabid Beaver Attacks Girl as She Swims

Her father beat the animal to death after Georgia attack
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 14, 2023 2:30 AM CDT
Girl Attacked by Huge, Rabid Beaver in Georgia
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / JanelleStreed)

A young girl swimming in a Georgia lake was attacked by a rabid beaver Monday afternoon. The 55-pound animal bit her leg as she swam at Lake Lanier, USA Today reports. Her father "intervened and killed the beaver using blunt-force trauma," according to a statement from Hall County Animal Control. Its body was tested at the state lab and found to have rabies. The little girl is reportedly recovering, according to WSB-TV, which notes that people bit by rabid animals require shots to halt the virus, which is otherwise almost always fatal.

story continues below

Beaver attacks are rare, with the last one around Lake Lanier about 13 years ago. "Once that rabies virus gets into the brain of the animal—in this case, a beaver—they just act crazy," the state Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Supervisor Don McGowan says. He spoke to the game warden who investigated, and says, "It's the biggest beaver he's ever seen. He estimated it at 50 or 55 pounds which is about as big as they get in Georgia." Alert signs were put up in the area to warn people about the rabid animal, and the county asked that residents report any strange animal behaviors they witness. (Read more rabies stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X