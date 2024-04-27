Tornado Causes Severe Damage in Omaha

A tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday afternoon, damaging hundreds of homes and other structures as the twister tore for miles along farmland and into subdivisions. Injuries were reported but it wasn't yet clear if anyone was killed in the storm, the AP reports. Multiple tornadoes were reported in Nebraska but the most destructive storm moved from a largely rural area into suburbs northwest of Omaha, a city of 485,000 people. Photos on social media showed heavily damaged homes and shredded trees.

Hundreds of houses sustained damage in Omaha, mostly in the Elkhorn area in the western part of the city, police Lt. Neal Bonacci said. "We are getting 911 calls of people in debris in their basement," he said. "We are just working as quick as we can to help everyone who needs it." In one area of Elkhorn, dozens of newly built, large homes were damaged and at least six were destroyed. "We watched it touch down like 200 yards over there and then we took shelter," said Elkhorn resident Pat Woods. "We could hear it coming through. When we came up our fence was gone and we looked to the northwest and the whole neighborhood's gone."

Before the tornado hit the Omaha area, three workers in an industrial plant were injured Friday afternoon when a tornado struck an industrial plant in Lancaster County, sheriff's officials said in an update on the damage. The building just northeast of the state capital of Lincoln had collapsed with about 70 employees inside and several people trapped, sheriff's officials said. Tornado watches were also issued across parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. By 8pm Eastern, the National Weather Service had received at least 72 tornado reports.