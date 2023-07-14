Cops: De Niro Grandson Got Drugs From 'Percocet Princess'

Sofia Haley Marks, 20, arrested during sting operation in NYC: reports
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 14, 2023 6:15 AM CDT
Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

A 20-year-old woman dubbed the "Percocet Princess" has been arrested in connection with the suspected overdose death of Robert De Niro's grandson. Sofia Haley Marks, who allegedly sold drugs to 19-year-old Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez before he was found dead in New York City, was arrested around 6pm Thursday during an undercover sting operation involving the New York Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security, per the New York Post. She faces federal drug distribution charges and is to be arraigned in Manhattan federal court on Friday morning, per ABC News.

De Niro-Rodriguez was found dead July 2 in a Lower Manhattan residence where he was reportedly housesitting, per TMZ. Though authorities have not revealed a cause of death, De Niro-Rodriguez's mother, who is Robert De Niro's eldest daughter, has said her son died after taking pills laced with fentanyl. "Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced," Drena De Niro wrote on Instagram last week. Fentanyl, up to 50 times stronger than heroin, is now "laced in probably 98% of the drugs" in New York City, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said last month, per the Post. (Read more arrest stories.)

